Woman coach gets police protection

Panchkula, January 2
The coach, who accused ex-Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexually harassing her, has been provided police protection after she met Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence here today.
She said Vij assured that truth would be revealed in the matter. The victim said she had full faith in the Chandigarh Police and hopes that they would do their investigation fairly. She said as the FIR had been registered by the Chandigarh Police, she would record her statement with them only.
She further said even though Sandeep had resigned as the Sports Minister but he still continues to be a minister and he should resign from other posts with immediate effect so that he couldn’t take advantage of his position.
“Some people are spreading wrong information about me that I claimed to be an Olympian. I haven’t given a statement claiming myself as an Olympian,” she added.
The victim further said her character was her biggest strength. She said she was a national athlete.
She claimed the women’s commission had not given her the chance to present her case even though she had contacted the chairperson several times. “The commission took the final decision after listening to Sandeep to favour him,” she alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...