Woman coach gets police protection

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 2

The coach, who accused ex-Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexually harassing her, has been provided police protection after she met Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence here today.

She said Vij assured that truth would be revealed in the matter. The victim said she had full faith in the Chandigarh Police and hopes that they would do their investigation fairly. She said as the FIR had been registered by the Chandigarh Police, she would record her statement with them only.

She further said even though Sandeep had resigned as the Sports Minister but he still continues to be a minister and he should resign from other posts with immediate effect so that he couldn’t take advantage of his position.

“Some people are spreading wrong information about me that I claimed to be an Olympian. I haven’t given a statement claiming myself as an Olympian,” she added.

The victim further said her character was her biggest strength. She said she was a national athlete.

She claimed the women’s commission had not given her the chance to present her case even though she had contacted the chairperson several times. “The commission took the final decision after listening to Sandeep to favour him,” she alleged.