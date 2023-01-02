Woman coach meets Home Minister, says she’s hopeful of getting justice

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 1

The woman coach, who has accused state minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, met Home and Health Minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala Cantonment and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

She narrated her ordeal to the Home Minister and the latter assured her that justice would be done.

After meeting Vij, the coach said, “I have high hopes from the Home Minister. He (Sandeep Singh) had been harassing me. I kept avoiding him, but everything has a limit. He harassed me officially, physically and mentally. After avoiding him for long, I decided to raise my voice. I am hopeful that I will get justice. I have been told that a case has been registered against him and action will be taken.”

“I have full faith in the system. He represented the country in the Olympics, still he harassed a national-level player. Strict action should be taken. He must resign. Till he has the power, I will not join the investigation as he may hamper the probe. There are more people like me, but they are afraid of going public. Once he’s behind bars, others will also come out. I will stay firm on my stand against him,” she said.

Interacting with the Home Minister, she levelled serious allegations against the former Indian hockey team captain.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “I have heard her complaint in detail, and I will talk to the minister (Sandeep Singh) and the Chief Minister in this regard. Like other matters, we will do justice in this case too.”

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, Sandeep Singh said an attempt was being made to tarnish his image. “An atmosphere is being created against me by levelling false allegations. There should be an impartial probe and the truth must come out,” he said.

Sandeep Singh started his political career just three years ago. The former hockey player, who comes from Shahabad in Kurukshetra, was paralysed and remained on a wheelchair for two years after accidentally being hit by a bullet on train in 2006. But he did not give up and later made a strong comeback to the national hockey team.

After rehab and training following the gunshot injury, Singh emerged as leading scorer for his country in the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and was later appointed captain of Indian team. Under his captaincy, the Indian team clinched the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009.

In 2018, a biopic, "Soorma", was made on Singh's life. It was an inspirational story of a player who was paralysed after an accident but did not give up and came back stronger.