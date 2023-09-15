Woman coach opposes minister’s bail application

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 14

The woman junior coach of the Sports Department, Haryana, has opposed an anticipatory bail application by Haryana’s Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh in an alleged molestation case registered against him last year on her complaint.

In a reply to the bail application submitted through advocate Deepanshu Bansal before the Chandigarh Court, she alleged that the accused had been influencing the investigation.

She said the police filed the application for seeking consent of the accused to undergo lie-detector test in March but he delayed filing the reply. Finally, when the last opportunity to file the reply was granted, the accused refused to undergo the lie-detector test. Due to this, the application was finally decided in May 2023. The conduct of the accused shows that he has not co-operated during the Investigations.

She alleged that the accused was trying to lure her by offering money and exerting pressure on her by using his official position as minister.

Counsel of the accused, Rabindra Pandit, argued that the petitioner had been implicated in the case filed by a junior woman coach. He said there was inordinate and unexplained delay of about six months in the filing of the FIR.