Miraculous escape: Passenger survives after being dragged 200 metres by train in Rohtak

A passenger at Rohtak Railway Station narrowly escaped a fatal accident after slipping and getting dragged along the platform while trying to board a moving train on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Tarun, who was travelling from Rohtak to Delhi, tried to board a moving train. His foot slipped during the attempt, leaving him trapped between the train and the platform.

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In a terrifying turn of events, Tarun was dragged alongside the train for nearly 200 metres, putting his life at grave risk.

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A woman head constable on duty immediately sprang into action. She ran alongside the moving train and shouted to alert passengers to the emergency. On seeing her, passengers pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt.

Meanwhile, two passengers held Tarun firmly by his hands as he was dragged alongside the train, preventing him from losing his grip until the train stopped.

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The timely intervention of the woman head constable and the alertness and courage of the passengers helped avert a possible tragedy. The incident highlights the dangers of attempting to board a moving train.