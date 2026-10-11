DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Miraculous escape: Passenger survives after being dragged 200 metres by train in Rohtak

Miraculous escape: Passenger survives after being dragged 200 metres by train in Rohtak

Alert woman head constable ran alongside moving train, shouting to warn passengers, who pulled the emergency chain and brought it to a halt

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:02 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarun’s foot slipped while trying to board a moving train, leaving him trapped between the train and the platform. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A passenger at Rohtak Railway Station narrowly escaped a fatal accident after slipping and getting dragged along the platform while trying to board a moving train on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Tarun, who was travelling from Rohtak to Delhi, tried to board a moving train. His foot slipped during the attempt, leaving him trapped between the train and the platform.

Advertisement

In a terrifying turn of events, Tarun was dragged alongside the train for nearly 200 metres, putting his life at grave risk.

Advertisement

A woman head constable on duty immediately sprang into action. She ran alongside the moving train and shouted to alert passengers to the emergency. On seeing her, passengers pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt.

Meanwhile, two passengers held Tarun firmly by his hands as he was dragged alongside the train, preventing him from losing his grip until the train stopped.

Advertisement

The timely intervention of the woman head constable and the alertness and courage of the passengers helped avert a possible tragedy. The incident highlights the dangers of attempting to board a moving train.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts