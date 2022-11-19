Woman cop held for graft

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 18

Vigilance officials here today arrested a woman head constable of the Haryana Police for accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from a resident.

Accused Kalpana, posted at the women police station at the NIT here, had allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from Shabbir for not adding Section 376 of the IPC against him in a dowry harassment complaint filed by his wife. The police had registered a case under Section 498-A of the IPC against him.

It is claimed that an amount of Rs 20,000 had already been paid. The complainant reportedly informed the Vigilance Department that conducted a raid and nabbed the cop red-handed while accepting the money.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the woman cop.