Woman cop killed in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ambala: A woman constable posted with the CISF was killed after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion was hit by a truck on the national highway on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Minto Kumari. She was deployed at the Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. TNS

IAS officer loses Rs 1L to fraudster

Ambala: A cheating case has been registered against an unidentified person at the Baldev Nagar police station for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 1 lakh via credit cards of Kulwant Kumar Kalson, an IAS officer. Kalson reached Ambala City to meet his family on December 24. Around 1 pm, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn via his credit cards. TNS

Patwaris, kanungos extend strike

Karnal: Patwaris and kanungos, who have been staging a dharna outside the Mini Secretariat for the past three days for pay hike, on Wednesday announced to extend their strike till the fulfilment of their demands. Employees’ associations also extended support to their protest.