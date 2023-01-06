Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Yamunanagar, January 5
A woman and her daughter were killed, when their bike was hit by a car near Bhilpura village on the Jagadhri-Ponta Sahib highway, yesterday.
The deceased have been identified as Jagiro (58) of Chuhurpur Kalan village and her daughter Sapna (24). Sapna was married to Vijay of Khizri village, who sustained injuries in the accident.
Chhachhrauli SHO Bhupinder Rana said after the autopsy today, the bodies were handed to the kin.
A case has been registered against the car driver.
