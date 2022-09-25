Woman, daughter die in road mishap in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 24

Two persons of a family were killed and two other were injured in a road accident near Khandwa Chowk on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Preeti (30) and her one-year-old daughter, Amrit of Sheetlagarh village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, Anuj along with his wife Preeti, twin daughters, Amrit and Nimrat, was returning his home in Sheetlagarh village from Patiala when the incident took place. On the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway, near Khandwa Chowk, a car approaching from the opposite side, allegedly collided a divider and overturned on their car.

In the accident, all four members sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital where, Preeti and Amrit were declared brought dead. A case has been registered.