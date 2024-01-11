Woman, daughter go missing; scooter found near canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 10

A 55-year-old woman, Meenu, and her daughter Megha (28) who had reportedly been suffering from depression due to weight loss, went missing from their home yesterday morning. Their scooter was found abandoned near the Western Yamuna Canal in the evening. It is suspected that they drowned in the canal.

A suicide note, reportedly found at their house in Subhash Colony, said, “We are under depression and going to commit suicide and nobody is responsible for it”, according to husband.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal