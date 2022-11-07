Woman,daughter held with heroin

Ambala, November 6
The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police arrested three persons, including a mother-daughter duo, and seized 260 gram heroin from their possession on Saturday.
The suspects have been identified as Kukki, her daughter Komal, both residents of Ambala City, and driver Sewak, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.
Acting on a tip-off that Kukki and Komal supply drugs and they are on their way towards Ambala from Delhi in a car bearing a Punjab registration number, a naka was set up near the Kusht Ashram in Ambala Cantonment. During checking, 260 gram heroin was seized from the women. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Parao police station.
