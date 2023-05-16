Woman, daughter killed in Gurugram road mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 15

A woman and her daughter were killed, while three others were critically injured after a collision between two cars near the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday. An FIR has been lodged at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3.00 pm on the divider near Raheja Vedanta Society in Sector 108.

Kamal Raj Mata (65), a resident of Dwarka Sector 3, Delhi, along with his wife Neelam Mata (62) and daughter Manika Mata (32) came to Gurugram to see a flat. They met property dealer Karanjit (30) and were going along with him to see the flat in their car. Just as they were at the divider, a speeding car hit their vehicle from the side, said the police.

Immediately, passers-by helped the injured and took them to a private hospital in Palam Vihar area. On reaching the hospital, doctors declared Neelam Mata and her daughter Manika Mata dead, while Karanjit and Kamal Raj Mata were being treated.

Following the complaint of Yogesh Bhalla, Neelam’s brother, an FIR was lodged under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC.