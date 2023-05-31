Woman delivers at Karnal railway station, newborn dies

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 30

A woman travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi in a train gave birth to a baby at the Karnal railway station today. However, the newborn female baby was declared brought dead when she was taken to hospital.

“She came here after delivering the baby. The newborn died before coming to hospital,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. The woman, identified as Usha, went into labour, forcing her family to de-board.