Woman delivers at Karnal railway station, newborn dies

Karnal, May 30
A woman travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi in a train gave birth to a baby at the Karnal railway station today. However, the newborn female baby was declared brought dead when she was taken to hospital.
“She came here after delivering the baby. The newborn died before coming to hospital,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. The woman, identified as Usha, went into labour, forcing her family to de-board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...