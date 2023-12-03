Woman dies after delivery, kin protest

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 2

The death of a woman after delivering a baby at a private hospital in Jhajjar ignited fury among her family members, who blocked the Beri Road near the Jhajjar bypass today for over four hours, leading to a huge traffic jam on the road.

Accusing the doctor on duty of committing negligence during the delivery, the deceased’s kin sought adequate compensation and demanded the closure of

the hospital.

This was the second time that her kin protested after her demise on Friday evening. During the first time, they decided to end their protest after being assured by Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh that appropriate action would be taken on their demands. However, they resumed it on Saturday morning.

“We have sealed the operation theatre, where the woman had died. We have also asked the civil surgeon to constitute a board of doctors to inquire into the allegations. Further action will be taken following the arrival of the board’s report,” said Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain.

#Jhajjar