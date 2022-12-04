Woman dies by suicide

Sonepat: A woman prisoner, who was convicted by the court for murdering her own son, reportedly ended her life by hanging herself in a bathroom of the district jail here. Her husband was also convicted by the court in the same murder case. The deceased has been identified as Kitabo of Banwasa village. The district court had awarded life imprisonment to both Kitabo and her husband Randhir of Banwasa village for murdering their younger son Pawan on September 20, 2020, by attacking him with sharp weapons.
