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Home / Haryana / Woman dies by suicide after 'killing' 3 children in Sonepat village

Woman dies by suicide after 'killing' 3 children in Sonepat village

Police recover 2-page suicide note citing mental stress, property dispute and family tensions; probe under way

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:59 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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A 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her three children before committing suicide at Mudlana village in Gohana, Sonepat district, on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Reema, her 11-year-old daughter Rihana, seven-year-old Arju and four-year-old son Dushyant.

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The woman’s husband, Jaideep, works as a JBT teacher at a government school in the Madlauda block of Panipat district.

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Jaideep discovered the bodies of his wife and children after returning home from duty on Saturday. He informed the neighbours and, with their assistance, broke open the doors.

Following the information, a team from the Gohana Sadar police station and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot. The bodies were subsequently sent to the mortuary at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women, Khanpur.

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The police recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot in which Reema cited mental stress, concerns over a property dispute and family tensions as reasons behind the extreme step. In the note, she also described her husband as innocent and requested the authorities not to harass or question him in connection with the incident.

It is suspected that Reema first hanged her two daughters in a room, followed by her son, before hanging herself.

According to information, Reema, a native of Silana village in Jhajjar district, married Jaideep, a resident of Mudlana, around 14 years ago.

On Sunday, the police handed over the bodies to the family members after a post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

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