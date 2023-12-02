Woman dies by suicide, neighbour booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

Fed up of the “harassment” by her neighbour, a 30-year-old woman in the Shanti Nagar area allegedly died by suicide on Thursday night.

An FIR for abetment of suicide has been registered against the suspect at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the police said.

The deceased, Anuradha, lived in the Shanti Nagar colony along with her husband and two children. She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her home while her husband, who works at an export company, was away on duty, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by Kamal Singh, the deceased’s father, Kiran Pal of Mohammadpur Jharsa village used to come to his daughter’s house in the absence of her husband. Even though Pal was warned not to visit Anuradha’s home, he continued coming there and harassing her.

“On Thursday, I received the information regarding my daughter’s suicide. This was after she was forced and blackmailed by Kiran Pal over the phone a night before. She was mentally disturbed and ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan,” Kamal stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 306 of the IPC.

