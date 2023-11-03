Woman dies in cave-in while digging for sand

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 2

A woman died while two others were seriously injured, when sand from a dried up pond caved in at Punhana block in Nuh district.

The trio were residents of Godhola village and had come with seven other women to Patakpur village to get sand for domestic use. While they were digging, the sand caved in and the trio were buried in it. Hanir (18) died on the spot while two others were injured.

Their friends raised the alarm and local villagers rushed to help. They were pulled out by the local authorities using an earthmoving machine (JCB). This is not the first time that such an accident has occurred in Nuh.

While men in Nuh are actively involved in stone quarrying in the Aravallis, the women are part of sand mining groups. These women work in groups of 10 to 12 and go digging sand in the Aravallis using crude instruments. The sand is carried in carts and generally used in local construction. On many occasions when they are caught, they insist using the same for domestic purposes. The administration has time and again issued warnings to local villagers about safety concerns, but they are not deterred.

“We have marked an inquiry in the accident and soon we will zero down on the reason or culprits and take necessary action. We have again appealed to all panchayats to abstain residents from indulging in such digging,” said DC Dhirender Khadgata.

