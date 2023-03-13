Woman dies in celebratory firing

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

A woman was killed in a celebratory firing during a post-wedding function of the brother of the sarpanch of Banmandori village in Fatehabad district today.

The victim, Shyamo Devi, a daily wager, was standing with the family of the newlyweds to welcome them into the house, when one of the youths resorted to celebratory firing.

As the youth opened fire, a bullet hit the woman. The police said the victim’s son had lodged an FIR against the youth, Baldev.