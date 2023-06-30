Woman dies in custody, SPO sacked, five cops suspended

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 29

A woman hailing from West Bengal died under mysterious circumstances at the women police station in Narnaul town here on Thursday.

Cracking the whip Among those who have faced action are SPO Mahipal, Inspector Sharda, ASI Shakuntla, ESI Shakuntla and Constables Priyanka and Munesh.

The deceased, identified as Panchsheela, was arrested from the Sadar Bazaar area in Delhi on Wednesday night in connection with a cyber fraud case registered by the Kanina police in April. The case had been lodged on the complaint of a shopkeeper who had claimed that fraudsters had withdrawn Rs 50,000 from his credit card account.

Taking a serious note of the woman’s death, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan suspended five police personnel, including the Station House Officer, and terminated services of special police official (SPO) Mahipal. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been filed against the accused. The suspended cops include Inspector Sharda, ASI Shakuntla, ESI Shakuntla and Constables Priyanka and Munesh. All of them were on duty at the police station on Wednesday night. “A special investigation team will also be formed to probe the matter. Further action will be taken on getting an autopsy report of the deceased,” said the SP.

A police spokesman informed the woman was arrested at 9.40 pm in Delhi on Wednesday and her medical examination was done at 12.15 am on Thursday before being lodged in a barrack at the police station in Narnaul where she died in the morning.

After Vinod, a shopkeeper of Dhana village, lodged a complaint regarding withdrawal of Rs 50,000 from his credit card account, police investigation revealed that the amount had been transferred to other accounts, sources said. One of the suspects, Abhay, was arrested. He disclosed the name of Panchsheela.