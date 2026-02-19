Woman dies in Sonepat, family alleges foul play

A woman, identified as Rani, died under suspicious circumstances in Sithana village of Sonepat. The family members of the deceased alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws. The Sadar police have registered a case against six persons, including the deceased’s husband.

Sunil of Arjun Nagar, Kabri Road, in his complaint, said that his sister Rani was married to Ajit Singh of Sithana village in 2011. He added that Ajit and his family members had been torturing his sister and several panchayats were held to resolve this issue.

Sunil said that he received a call on Tuesday evening that Rani had died after a cow hit her, following which they immediately reached Sithana, where Ajit, his mother Sunhari and his brother Amit, along with Nawab, Deepak and Paramjeet, stopped them from entering the house. The deceased’s body has been handed over to her kin after post-mortem examination.