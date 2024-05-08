Woman dies of injuries a week after accident

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 7

A woman (24) succumbed to her injuries after a week of the accident that took place on April 29 in Sector 12 here.

Her husband Dayanand (29) and one-year-old daughter had died on the spot after a speeding SUV rammed into their two-wheeler. Their elder daughter, Bhumi (2), had sustained injuries but recovered.

The police said one person was arrested in the case, though he later got bail. However, the kin of the victims had protested, demanding action against the accused. They also alleged that the actual culprit had not been nabbed.

