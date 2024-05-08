Woman dies of injuries a week after accident

Faridabad, May 7
A woman (24) succumbed to her injuries after a week of the accident that took place on April 29 in Sector 12 here.
Her husband Dayanand (29) and one-year-old daughter had died on the spot after a speeding SUV rammed into their two-wheeler. Their elder daughter, Bhumi (2), had sustained injuries but recovered.
The police said one person was arrested in the case, though he later got bail. However, the kin of the victims had protested, demanding action against the accused. They also alleged that the actual culprit had not been nabbed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14