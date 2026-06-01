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Home / Haryana / Woman dies of suspected rabies in Sirsa village two months after dog bite

Woman dies of suspected rabies in Sirsa village two months after dog bite

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:00 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old woman from Desu Jodha village in Dabwali subdivision of Sirsa district died during treatment at the AIIMS, Bathinda, on Monday, nearly two months after being bitten by a dog, raising fresh concerns over awareness and timely treatment of rabies cases in rural areas.

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The deceased, Manpreet Kaur, wife of Sevak Singh, was reportedly bitten on the hand by a dog that had been brought home by family members from a field. According to relatives, the bite left only a minor mark and no visible wound, prompting the family to treat the incident casually. She did not receive anti-rabies vaccination after the bite.

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According to the deceased’s family members said Manpreet's condition suddenly deteriorated on Sunday. She developed difficulty in speaking and started stammering. The family members first admitted her to a private hospital in Dabwali. As her condition worsened, doctors referred her to a private hospital in Bathinda and later to the AIIMS, Bathinda, for specialised treatment.

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Despite efforts by the doctors, she died during treatment on Monday. She is survived by two sons and other family members.

This is not the first such case in the region. Last year, Varsha Rani (40), a resident of neighbouring Bijjuwali village, also died after a dog bite despite receiving anti-rabies treatment.

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According to her family, Varsha Rani was attacked by a stray dog on July 16, 2025, and suffered bite injuries on her leg, face and arm. Following medical advice, she received anti-rabies vaccinations at regular intervals. However, her health deteriorated later and she developed severe symptoms, including vomiting.

She was initially taken to the government hospital in Dabwali and later referred to the AIIMS, Bathinda, due to her critical condition. Despite treatment, she could not be saved.

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