Woman duped of Rs 10L on pretext of online investment

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 17

A woman was allegedly duped of over Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of investing in digital marketing. An FIR was registered at the Cybercrime police station (West).

According to the complaint filed by Shanu Priya Varshney, a resident of the Khandsa Road area, on February 1, she received a message on WhatsApp, promising better returns on an investment in digital marketing. Then she was added to a Telegram group, where she was asked to watch and like some videos on YouTube. As she did that, some amount of money was transferred in her account as commission.

“On February 2, in the name of VIP membership, I paid

Rs 8,000 and started investing. On February 4, I transferred more money for Super VIP membership. I continued depositing money but did not get a refund. I had deposited a total of Rs 10.75 lakh and when asked for refund or profit, I was told that I would get a refund only after depositing Rs 4 lakh more,” said the woman in her complaint.

“Action was initiated as soon as the complaint was received. An attempt has been made to freeze the bank account,” said Head Constable Naveen Kumar.