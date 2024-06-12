Woman duped of Rs 14L on pretext of land deal

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 11

A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a land deal in a colony of Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Rashmi Bava of Krishna colony here, a case was registered against Deepti Chugh, her husband Anil and their son Sahil of the same colony, under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gandhi Nagar police station on June 10.

The complainant said she had an agreement with the accused to buy a 166.66 square yards house in Krishna colony. The deal was finalised at Rs 61 lakh and she had paid Rs 7 lakh on May 11, 2023. She said she further paid Rs 7 lakh more on May 15, 2023.

She said November 11, 2023, was fixed for registration of sale deed of the said house, but they didn’t turn up.

The complainant said they were now neither getting the sale deed of the house registered, nor returning the money back. The complainant alleged that they also threatened them with dire consequences when they asked them to get the said sale deed registered in their name.

