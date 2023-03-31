Woman duped of Rs 2.5 lakh on pretext of getting job overseas

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

A woman who works with a skin clinic was allegedly duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by a man on the pretext of getting a job at a hospital in New Zealand. One year since the promise of a job overseas, the woman neither bagged the job and nor she got her money back. When she had asked for the money back, the accused had allegedly threatened to kill her. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station in this regard.

According to the complaint filed by Reena, a resident of Kanhai village in Sector 45, on May 25 last year, a man visited the clinic that she used to work at, as a customer. He identified himself as Vikram. He told her he gets people employed abroad and they both exchanged their numbers.

“After that, Vikram called me several times, telling me that he would get me a job at a hospital in New Zealand. Taken in by his words, I submitted my documents to him, including my passport, my school certificates, and my address proof, among other things. He said that the total cost would be Rs 3 lakh and I had to pay him Rs 2.5 lakh in advance. He said that he would take the remaining amount later on. He had promised to send me to New Zealand within 2-3 months. But even after several months passed, he did not get me any job. He even stopped receiving my calls. When contacted, he not only refused to return my money, but he also threatened to kill me,” Reena stated in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vikram under Sections 420 and 506 of the IPC at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

“We are verifying the facts and further probe is under way. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.