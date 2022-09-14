Gurugram woman duped of Rs 77 lakh in name of selling plot; 7 booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 13

A Sector 14 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 77 lakh by a property dealer and others in the name of selling a plot, which was already acquired by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP).

The accused also got the land registered on fake documents in the tehsil. An FIR has been registered against 7, including the tehsildar, naib-tehsildar and property dealer at the Palam Vihar police station.

Dimpy Kumari, a resident of Sanjay Gram in the Sector 14 area, said in the complaint she filed that she wanted to buy a plot in Carterpuri village for Rs 77 lakh. The accused told her the plot was within the Lal Dora area. After signing the agreement to buy the plot, she transferred Rs 8 lakh into the account of property dealer Jagat Singh who introduced her to a finance company employee for a loan. The finance company employee also claimed that all papers were correct and eventually a loan of Rs 38.50 lakhs was approved.

“The accused in connivance with tehsil officials got the registry done, but when I asked for the possession of the plot it was revealed that the plot which was being sold to me was already acquired by the HSVP. After this, I asked the accused to return me the money, they not only refused to do so, but they also threatened to kill me. Jagat Singh in connivance with other property dealers, witnesses along with the tehsildar and naib-tehsildar duped me of Rs 77 lakh. This included the EMI of Rs 40,105 per month, which I had been paying since May last year, and other expenses. I want strict action against them”, the woman said in her complaint.“We are investigating the matter and verifying facts. Action will be taken as per the law”, said Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, the investigating officer.