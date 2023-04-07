Woman duped of Rs 8.20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 6

A Karnataka native woman was allegedly duped of over Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of earning from home.

She alleged that she was added to a WhatsApp group and lured into investing for better returns. An FIR was registered at the cyber police station, Manesar.

Complainant Saritha S, a native of Karnataka and now a resident of Sector 43 area, said she received a WhatsApp message from Yusfat, Assistant Manager, HR of Aidnet Global Marketing Company, to earn money while working from home.

“I subscribed to two channels. Later, a receptionist, Laila, asked me to subscribe to a channel on Telegram. She asked me to perform a task for which I would earn profit. On the same pretext, they duped me of Rs 8.20 lakh,” the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the cyber police station, Manesar.