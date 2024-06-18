Woman duped of Rs 8 lakh

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 17

Fraudsters duped a woman of Rs 8 lakh by promising her a commission for performing online tasks.

In her complaint to the police, Babita Rani of Shahabad said last year, she had received a message on WhatsApp in which the sender told her that she would receive Rs 150 for subscribing to channels on YouTube.

“After subscribing, when I asked for the payment, I was told to download the Telegram app. Later, the fraudsters added me to a group on the app and they told that the money will be given for liking pictures and sharing links. As many as 22 tasks were to be performed in a day. After three tasks, the fraudsters told me to deposit money and said it will be returned with 30 per cent commission. They kept giving me tasks and in order to get my money back, I continued depositing more money,” she said.

By the time Babita realised that she had been scammed, she had already paid Rs 8 lakh to the fraudsters in instalments. The victim told the police that the fraudsters were further seeking Rs 6 lakh.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Shahabad police station against unidentified persons.

