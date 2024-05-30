Woman duped of Rs 10.1 lakh

Yamunanagar, May 29
The police have registered a case of cheating against five persons after a woman alleged that she was duped of Rs 10.1 lakh. On the complaint of Ranjeet Kaur of Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar, a case was registered against five persons — Gurdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh Koda, Dr Reet Koda, Ritika and Sweta — all residents of Chandigarh under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at Gandhi Nagar police station, yesterday.
Ranjeet claimed that she met Kuldeep Singh, Reet, Ritika and Sweta at their office in Chandigarh in February 2022. They promised to send her to Canada on a work visa at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. She said she gave them a total of Rs 10.1 lakh through installments.
“Neither have they sent me to Canada, nor have they returned my money. When I call them demanding my money, they threaten me of dire consequences,” alleged the complainant.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts