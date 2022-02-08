Gurugram: Woman duped of Rs 10 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 7

A woman was duped of Rs 10 lakhs on the pretext of investing in share market. The victim had planned to invest this money after she lost her job during the pandemic.

The complainant, Ritika Thakur, said she was searching for intraday trading tips when she came across Balaji Traders through an advertisement on Google.

“The firm contacted me and explained me the details of trading over phone. The initial trading was done through my Demat account and after three days, I was duped of Rs 10 lakh,” she said, adding that “I have also registered a complaint with Google on how they could place this ad on the page.” —