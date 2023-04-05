Woman duped of Rs 2 lakh in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 4
A DLF phase-3 resident has filed a complaint against the operators of an online mobile application for allegedly duping her of over Rs 2 lakh. An FIR has been registered at the cyber east police station.
Palakk Srivastava said her friend had asked her to invest in an app called “BP PLC” last year and promised high returns. “My friend made me join a WhatsApp group with an admin named Sarah. My mother and I collectively made transactions of around Rs 2.30 lakh to the app through various UPI IDs. On December 15 last year, I requested for a withdrawal of my funds but haven’t received anything as yet. The WhatsApp group had nearly 800 members. Everyone has been asking for their money but the admin is asking them to invest more. Nearly 1,000 persons have been scammed,” said Palakk in her complaint.
