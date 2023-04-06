Woman executive duped of Rs 76 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

A woman, working as an executive with an MNC, was allegedly duped of over Rs 76 lakh on the pretext of earning money by rating famous movies online.

She alleged she was added to a WhatsApp group and lured into investing for better returns. An FIR was registered at the Cybercrime (West) police station.

Divya of the New Colony, said in her complaint that she was duped through an online app, Bitmaxfilm.com. She said on February 25, she received a message on Telegram for a part-time job from a woman, Meera. On February 27, she started receiving messages from another woman, Tejaswi, on WhatsApp, who explained to her how she had to rate famous movies. She asked her to register at Bitmaxfilm.com and then start rating.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified fraudsters under Sections 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act on Tuesday.