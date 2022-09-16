Gurugram woman falls off auto resisting snatcher

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 15

A 40-year-old woman, working as a manager with a private company here, was critically injured when she fell off a moving autorickshaw while trying to evade a biker’s attempt to snatch her mobile phone. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was admitted in the ICU. After two days of

the mishap, the woman was able to file a

complaint with the police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who is a resident of Sector 56, she left her office in the Cross Point Mall and took an auto to go home around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

“When I reached near the Rapid Metro Station, Sector 42, a man wearing a helmet and riding a white and orange bike came near me and caught hold of my iPhone. I held my phone more tightly and tried to put up a fight but he suddenly pulled it with such force that I fell off the auto and he managed to flee with it,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman sustained serious injuries and became unconscious. She said the auto driver dropped her home, from where her father rushed her to a private hospital. An FIR was registered against the unknown snatcher under Section 379-B (snatched using of force) of the IPC at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday.

“We are trying to identify the snatcher with the help of CCTV footage,” said Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, who is also the additional SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

