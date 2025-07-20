DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Woman falls to death while joking around with husband

Woman falls to death while joking around with husband

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:55 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A 22-year-old woman last Tuesday died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in DLF Phase 3 while joking around with her husband. The police has handed over the body to the woman’s kin after a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Boringi Parwahti. She worked as a call centre executive, while her husband, D Duryodhan Rao, works as a social media content moderator for a private firm in DLF Phase 3.

The couple hailed from Ganjam, Odisha, and lived in a two-room flat in a four-storey building. They got married two years ago.

The incident took place between 10.30 and 11 pm last Tuesday. While the couple were on the terrace, the deceased jokingly climbed a wall, sitting with her legs on either side of it.

She playfully asked her husband whether he would catch her if she slipped.

She then leaned to one side, and, as her husband reached to pull her back, she fell down.

The husband of the deceased said he managed to grab her, and held both her hands for about two minutes while shouting for help. However, no one came to their rescue, and she slipped. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

“It was my bad luck, otherwise we were living a happy married life. We both worked and planned to live a better life, but maybe this was what God wanted. All our dreams were shattered in one stroke,” said the husband. After getting information, the couple’s family members reached Gurugram. The family of the victim said they did not suspect any foul play, and the police have also ruled it out.

“The husband of the deceased had bruises on his forearms and chest, caused from struggling against the ledge while trying to pull his wife up. The victim’s family did not file any complaint. We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem examination,” said a senior investigating officer.

