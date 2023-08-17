Woman found dead in front of her house in Haryana’s Bhiwani

New Delhi, August 17
A 33-year-old woman was found murdered in front of her house in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.
According to the police, the victim Deepak Kumari was alone in the house in Tigrana village when the incident occurred. Her husband, Kiranpal Singh, was out for work.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhiwani Varun Singla reached the crime spot and directed the police to investigate the matter.
An FIR under relevant Sections of the IPC, including murder charges, has been registered against an unknown person.
“We got information from the head of the village that a body of a woman was lying in a pool of blood in front of her house. Soon after getting information, a team ushed to the spot and took custody of the body,” the police said.
Initial investigation has suggested that a man identified as Pappu, the victim’s neighbour, intercepted her when she was going for some work and attacked her with a knife multiple times, which resulted in her death.
“We are verifying all the facts of the case. We got the name of the suspect, but we are investigating the matter. We are also checking CCTV footage to understand the incident better,” an investigator said.
