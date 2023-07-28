Woman found dead in house

Kurukshetra, July 27
A 65-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in her house in Sector 7 here on Wednesday. She has been identified as Nirmala, a retired schoolteacher. Her husband is a retired government employee.
After getting information, the police and forensic experts reached the spot and started the investigation. The family of the deceased said her son had committed suicide in 2017 and her daughter was married in Mumbai.
Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Thanesar City police station, said: “Around 3 pm, we received information that a woman was found dead in her house. A sharp-edged weapon was used in the crime.”
