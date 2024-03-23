Woman found dead in Sonepat, husband among five booked

Sonepat, March 22
A 20-year-old woman was found dead in her room under suspicious circumstances at Vikas Nagar here.
The police have registered a case against five persons, including her husband, under Sections 302, 304-B and 34 of the IPC and started a probe in the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Manisha, daughter of Jitender of Mahawati village of Panipat district.
Ajay, elder brother of the deceased, in his complaint to the Sector 27 police station, said his sister got married to Ajay of Vikas Nagar in Sonepat on September 28, 2022. He alleged that her in-laws started torturing her for dowry a few days after the wedding. He said his sister’s body was found hanging in her room. He alleged that her in-laws had killed her and then hanged her body.
On his complaint, the Sector 27 police have registered a case against five persons - husband Ajay, sister-in-law Nishu, mother-in-law Nirmala, Dilbagh and Ritik.
The body was handed over to the kin after postmortem examination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...