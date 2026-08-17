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Home / Haryana / Woman found dead in water tank in Rohtak, family alleges dowry killing

Woman found dead in water tank in Rohtak, family alleges dowry killing

Police register case against husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law; no arrests made as investigation continues

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:10 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old woman, identified as Chetna of Jhajjar, was found dead inside a plastic water tank at her in-laws’ house in Nehru Colony, under the jurisdiction of the City police station, on Sunday night.

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The victim’s family has accused her in-laws of killing her and dumping her body in the tank.

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The City police have registered a case of dowry death against her in-laws and launched an investigation.

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In his complaint, Chetna’s father, Virendra, alleged that his daughter had been subjected to harassment and physical abuse by her in-laws over dowry since her marriage in December 2025. He alleged that the family had been pressuring her to bring additional dowry.

“On the night of August 16, I received a call from Chetna’s in-laws, who told me that she had left the house. I immediately rushed there and informed the police. The police later recovered her body from a plastic water tank placed on the rooftop of the house. My daughter was murdered and her body was subsequently dumped in the tank,” the complainant alleged.

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The police sent the body to the hospital for examination. It was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Monday.

A police spokesperson said a case had been registered against Chetna’s husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

“No arrest has been made as investigation is under way,” he added.

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