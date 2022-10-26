Woman found dead, kin allege murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

The wife of a CEO of a private company allegedly died by suicide under suspicious circumstances in Nirvan Country Society, Sector 51. The family of the deceased alleged that it was a murder for dowry. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

It was on October 22 when information was received at the Sector 50 police station from a private hospital that a woman was brought dead to the hospital and she had died due to hanging. A police team reached the hospital where the deceased woman was identified as Manisha Chauhan (46).

According to the police, the deceased was married on 20 June 2017 to Shailesh Vikram Singh, a resident of Nirvana Country Society. The woman had returned from her maternal home with her husband two days ago. Her husband and mother-in-law said she died by suicide, while the brother of the deceased has accused the in-laws of murder for dowry.

“My sister was not happy as they were demanding Rs 20 lakh and an SUV. Due to this she had come home. Her husband took her back citing Diwali, but killed her,” said Aakash Chauhan in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the husband and in-laws at the Sector 50 police station. “We are verifying the facts,” said the police.

