Home / Haryana / Woman found murdered at Jhajjar village

Woman found murdered at Jhajjar village

Police launches probe
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
A woman running a dhaba in Jharli was found murdered at her house in Khanpur village on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bala (48). The exact motive behind the crime is yet to be determined, while the police have launched an investigation.

The incident came to light when her son found her lying in a pool of blood on Monday morning. He immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police also recovered a knife from the scene, which is believed to have been used in the crime.

