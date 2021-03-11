Woman found murdered, kin suspect rape

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 2

A woman was allegedly murdered by three unidentified assailants at her house in Khurampur village on Wednesday night.

The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified persons. Meanwhile, the victim’s kin suspected rape before the killing.

The crime came to the fore when the deceased’s son returned home from work. He saw three unidentified men fleeing the house. Later, he found his mother lying dead in a pool of blood inside the house. The body bore injury marks on head and face.