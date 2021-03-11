Woman found murdered, kin suspect rape

Rewari, June 2
A woman was allegedly murdered by three unidentified assailants at her house in Khurampur village on Wednesday night.
The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified persons. Meanwhile, the victim’s kin suspected rape before the killing.
The crime came to the fore when the deceased’s son returned home from work. He saw three unidentified men fleeing the house. Later, he found his mother lying dead in a pool of blood inside the house. The body bore injury marks on head and face.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala