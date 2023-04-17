Woman ‘gang-raped’ in Palwal, 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 16

A married woman has filed a complaint alleging that she was gang-raped by three persons here. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

The complainant told the police that she had separated from her husband, with whom she was got married in 2019, after he demanded dowry. She was living with her minor son. “I met a man, Anil Kumar, at my son’s school. He assured me to resolve the marital discord with my husband with the help of a ‘tantrik’,” she said in the complaint.

Last month, the woman agreed to visit the ‘tantrik’. “When I was going to meet the ‘tantrik’ with Anil in his car, two other persons joined on the way. They offered me a drink. I fell unconscious after drinking it,” she added in the complaint.

The woman was taken to a house in a village where she was raped by the three persons, the complaint read. “The accused also made a video and took photographs of the incident. They even threatened to upload the video on social media if I failed to give divorce to my husband,” the woman said.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday and told the cops that she received the video of the incident on April 12. She added that her husband might be involved in the incident.

The police have registered a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against four persons, including her husband and Anil.