Woman gang-raped in Panipat, two held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 31

The Samalkha police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a woman in a room in the fields near NH-44 on the Samalkha-Panipat lane on the pretext of giving lift to her. The police produced the accused in a court and the court sent them to judicial custody.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, Samalkha, said the accused had been identified as Sachin and Chander Kiran. Both are 23 years old. Chander Kiran has been arrested from near Sewah village and Sachin from near the Samalkha grain market. Chander Kiran was working at a factory in Samalkha, the SHO added.

A knife, two mobile phones and a bike used in the crime were also recovered from the possession of the accused, the SHO said.