Faridabad: Woman held for stepson's murder

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 26

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating to death her four-year-old stepson.

According to the complaint, Khusbhoo, married to Devideen of Badoli village, resorted to the crime after her husband refused to have a child with her. It is reported that Devideen had two sons aged nine and four, from his previous marriage. He married Khushboo after the death of his wife three years ago. The accused was reportedly pressuring her husband for a child. After the couple had a quarrel, Khushboo allegedly strangulated the boy on February 21 night.

It is reported that while both children had been residing with Devideen’s sister in the same village, he had brought his four-year-old son to his house for some time.

The accused was remanded in one-day police custody after the recovery of a muffler used in the crime.

#faridabad