Woman held in fake birth certificate scam

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 3

The local police arrested a woman from Bihar for allegedly issuing several fake birth certificates in three states across the country.

Inspector Satya Narayan, SHO of the cyber police station here, said the accused Sapna Kumari, a resident of Kataiya village of Gopalganj district in Bihar, was arrested in response to an FIR registered under various sections of the IPC and IT Act on August 24, 2021, in Nuh district.

He said a probe was launched after a complaint was lodged in June last year by a doctor of the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pingawan, in Nuh district. The doctor had mentioned in the complaint that 51 fake entries had been detected from the PHC on the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

The SHO said the accused had admitted about the involvement of other persons, whom they were trying to nab. She had claimed that the gang had issued a large number of fake birth registration certificates by hacking the user identification of the PHC at Pingawan on the CRS portal, the SHO said.

A total of 130 fake certificates have been found that were issued from the PHC, Pingawan. However, around 700 such certificates had been issued to people residing in Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand in the past two years, the SHO said.

He added the accused and other gang members were wanted in a similar case booked in Ranchi.

#palwal