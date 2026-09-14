A 35-year-old woman living in a rented accommodation with her live-in partner was found dead on Monday in a room that had reportedly remained locked for two days in New Subhash Nagar locality of Hansi town. Her 15-year-old daughter was found unconscious, while her seven-year-old son is missing.

The deceased, identified as Rachna, was living with her daughter Anjali, son Manav and her live-in partner, Chandi, a hotel employee, in the house for some time. Police sources said Chandi was also untraceable.

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The incident came to light when Rachna’s mother, who had been unable to contact her for three days, reached the house. She found the room locked from outside and noticed a foul smell emanating from inside. Suspecting something was amiss, she and Rachna’s younger sister broke open the lock and entered the room.

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They found Rachna and her daughter lying on the same cot. The family informed the police and took both of them to the Civil Hospital in Hansi, where Rachna was declared dead. Her daughter was admitted for treatment.

Prima facie, police suspect that Rachna was hit on the head with a heavy blunt object, resulting in her death.

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According to the police, Rachna, a native of the Char Qutub Gate area of Hansi, had been married to a man in Delhi several years ago. She returned to Hansi some time ago with her children and started living with Chandi, who worked at a hotel in the town.

The family said Chandi had been pressuring Rachna to marry him, but she was unwilling. They suspect that a dispute over the marriage may have led to the incident.

DSP Akshay Kumar reached the spot and inspected the scene. A forensic team was also called in and collected evidence from the crime scene.