Woman in police net for Rs 4.7L fraud

Gurugram, October 31
The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a Gujarat woman for allegedly duping people by posing as a credit card customer officer. A SIM card, which the accused used to contact people, was seized from her possession.
According to the police, on October 21, a local resident filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station (West) that he was duped of Rs 4.79 lakh online by a woman, who posed as a customer officer at a branch of Citibank. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.
ACP (cyber) Vipin Ahalwat said a team led by Inspector Bacchu Singh arrested the accused identified as Avni Ashish Kumar Patel, a native of Chinchwara village in Balsadh district of Gujarat.
During police interrogation, the woman revealed that she and her associate had taken a fake number in the name of a Citibank credit card customer officer. Upon searching, a person would be directed to the number on Google. “We are questioning the woman and are trying to nab her accomplices,” the ACP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...