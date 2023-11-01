Woman in police net for Rs 4.7L fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a Gujarat woman for allegedly duping people by posing as a credit card customer officer. A SIM card, which the accused used to contact people, was seized from her possession.

According to the police, on October 21, a local resident filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station (West) that he was duped of Rs 4.79 lakh online by a woman, who posed as a customer officer at a branch of Citibank. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

ACP (cyber) Vipin Ahalwat said a team led by Inspector Bacchu Singh arrested the accused identified as Avni Ashish Kumar Patel, a native of Chinchwara village in Balsadh district of Gujarat.

During police interrogation, the woman revealed that she and her associate had taken a fake number in the name of a Citibank credit card customer officer. Upon searching, a person would be directed to the number on Google. “We are questioning the woman and are trying to nab her accomplices,” the ACP said.

