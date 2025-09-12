DT
Woman jumps from moving auto to escape molestation bid; probe on

Woman jumps from moving auto to escape molestation bid; probe on

The woman alleged that the accused called her several times after the incident and sent her obscene messages
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:47 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 42-year-old woman escaped an alleged molestation bid by an auto-rickshaw driver after she jumped out of the vehicle near Feroz Gandhi Colony area in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed at the New Colony police station, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman, who is HR head at a private firm, booked an auto through a ride-hailing app to travel from her workplace to her home.

She alleged that the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her hand during the ride and attempted to snatch her laptop bag.

“I panicked and jumped from the moving auto near Feroz Gandhi colony. I sustained injuries while the driver fled the scene,” she mentioned in the complaint.

The woman further alleged that the accused called her over 25 times after the incident and also sent her obscene messages. She has submitted screenshots of the messages to the police.

A senior police officer said the ride-hailing aggregator has suspended the driver and is helping in the investigation. Further probe is underway, the officer said.

