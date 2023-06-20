Woman jumps off fourth floor at mall, dies

Our Correspondent

gurugram, June 19

A 20-year-old woman ended her life after jumping off the fourth floor of Ambience Mall on Monday. The preliminary investigation suggested the woman, working for a Delhi-based company, was mentally disturbed, said the police. The police identified the deceased as Avni Agarwal, a resident of Model Town, Hansi, Hisar district.

After the incident, guards and onlookers informed the police following which she was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The people present in the mall told the police that they had seen the woman standing and crying before taking the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot. On contacting her family, they said that she was mentally disturbed, said the police.

“The body has been kept in a mortuary. We are waiting for the deceased’s kin,” said SHO Dinkar Yadav.