Woman, kids found dead; husband, in-laws booked on murder charges

Kurukshetra, December 7

A woman and her two minor children died under mysterious circumstances today, while the husband of the deceased woman also attempted suicide by hanging. The Kurukshetra police have booked the husband and in-laws of the deceased woman on murder charges.

The deceased were identified as Rina, daughter Gursifat alias Jiya (4) and son Kriyansh (one-and-a-half year). The suspects are Rina’s husband Rakesh, father-in-law Suresh, mother-in-law Bala Devi, brother-in-law Shyam Lal and sister-in-law Mamta.

Rakesh was found hanging by his family and rushed to LNJP Hospital, from where he was referred to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

Rina got married to Rakesh in 2018 and the couple had two children. In his complaint, Rina’s brother Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Patiala, has stated that all went right for the first three years and then Rina’s in-laws started pressuring her to bring money as Rakesh wanted to go America.

“We were in no position to give money due to which Rakesh and his family used to quarrel with Rina. Today, we came to know that the health of Rina and both children had deteriorated and they had been taken for treatment. When we reached their residence, we found them dead. We also came to know that Rakesh had attempted suicide,” he added.

Jhansa police station SHO Pardeep Kumar, said, “Bodies have been handed over after a post-mortem examination and the exact reason behind the deaths will be clear after the reports come. The family members of Rakesh have claimed that around 7.15 am when they checked through the window, they saw Rakesh hanging while Rina and children were lying unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital, where the woman and children were declared dead.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said the matter is under investigation.”

